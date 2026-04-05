Telangana’s First Network Arch Bridge At Yadagirigutta To Be Launched By June-end

Nalgonda: Telangana’s first network arch bridge, and the second longest of its kind in South India, the 64-metre-long structure coming up near the Yadagirigutta Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple, is set to be opened by the end of June this year, promising to significantly ease access for devotees visiting the hill shrine.

The bridge is being constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 69 crore. Officials said around 85 per cent of the works have been completed and the project is in its final stages ahead of inauguration.

Once opened, the 64-metre network arch bridge will serve as a dedicated entry flyover to the hill shrine, connecting a point near the Arya Vysya Annadana Sathram at the foothills to the first ghat road, which stretches for 445 metres.

This will enable devotees to directly proceed towards Peddagutta, where facilities such as choultries and sathrams are being developed. At present, vehicles heading to the temple take a longer route via the Nayi Brahmin Sathram–Kalyanakatta road, adding nearly four kilometres to the journey.

The new flyover will allow direct access to the hill shrine through Ghat Road No. 1, reducing both travel time and distance. The bridge, with a width of 12 metres, has been designed to ensure smooth and safe movement of vehicles.

Temple authorities said the new entry flyover would bring significant relief to devotees, who currently depend on the exit flyover to reach the hill shrine. It is also expected to improve traffic flow between Yadagirigutta and Peddagutta.

Engineers from SCON Infra, the firm executing the project, said a key structural milestone has been been completed. Special high-strength steel rods, known as tension bars, have been tightened using advanced hydraulic systems to ensure the bridge’s strength and stability. In total, 52 such rods were secured with precise force as per design requirements.

Officials added that the remaining works are progressing at a fast pace and the bridge is expected to be ready for public use before the end of June.