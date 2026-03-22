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Telangana’s First Bird-Watching Cabin Opens in Khammam

Telangana
22 March 2026 8:49 PM IST

It is designed as an eco-friendly structure to minimise disturbance to wildlife while enhancing nature-based learning

Telangana’s First Bird-Watching Cabin Opens in Khammam
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A bird-watching cabin set up by the Forest Department at the Puligundala eco-tourism site in Khammam district

Nalgonda: The Telangana forest department has established the state’s first bird watching cabin at the Puligundala eco-tourism site in Khammam district, aimed at promoting biodiversity conservation and eco-tourism.

The facility has been set up within a forest area to enable visitors to observe birdlife in a non-intrusive manner. It is designed as an eco-friendly structure to minimise disturbance to wildlife while enhancing nature-based learning.

Officials said the cabin will help regulate visitor movement in sensitive zones, support bird observation and documentation, and strengthen Puligundala’s position as an eco-tourism destination.

District forest officer Siddharth Vikram Singh said the initiative marks a step towards sustainable eco-tourism and conservation outreach, while promoting public engagement with nature.

He said the facility is expected to integrate conservation, education and tourism, and provide a structured experience for visitors while protecting biodiversity.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Telangana forest department nalgonda khammam district eco-tourism Wildlife Sanctuary 
India Southern States Telangana Nalgonda 
P. Srinivas
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