Telangana’s financial burden: Congress govt struggles with loan repayments

15 March 2025 3:21 PM IST

KCR’s reckless borrowing leaves Congress govt struggling in financial quagmire

Hyderabad: The Congress government in Telangana is facing financial pressure due to loan repayments inherited from the previous BRS administration. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy acknowledged the state’s debt situation, highlighting the challenge of managing fiscal commitments.

Over the past 15 months, the Congress government borrowed Rs 1,58,041 crore, but most of it was used for repaying previous loans. Official data shows that Rs 88,591 crore was spent on principal repayments, while Rs 64,768 crore went toward interest payments. This left only Rs 4,682 crore for new welfare initiatives and infrastructure projects.
With a significant portion of resources allocated to debt servicing, the government has limited space to implement new programmes. The focus now shifts to managing the financial strain while ensuring essential development work continues.


