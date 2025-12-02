Telangana’s Cricket Crisis: Eleven Years of Silence

India is living its cricketing dream. Yet Telangana, carved out in 2014, still waits for its rightful place. For over a decade, the state has been denied a BCCI-recognised, statewide cricket body—a constitutional entitlement under Rule 3(d).

Hyderabad Holds, Telangana Loses

The Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA), meant only for the city, continues to occupy the state’s seat. Thirty-one districts remain locked out of official pathways, trials, and representation. No other state has faced such prolonged denial.

In 2021, BCCI ordered HCA to integrate with the Telangana Cricket Association (TCA), which already runs cricket across all 33 districts. Four years later, nothing has changed. Players remain invisible, opportunities wasted.

HCA: A Body in Collapse ?

Investigations, arrests, court battles, and financial chaos have left HCA paralysed. By every constitutional measure, it stands disqualified.

TCA: The Only Working Institution

Meanwhile, TCA has quietly built what Telangana needs:

- District units across the state

- Transparent elections under Lodha reforms

- 25,000+ matches with digital scoring

- Grassroots academies in rural and tribal belts

The Verdict Is Clear

Law, structure, and fairness all point one way—TCA fulfils Telangana’s entitlement, not HCA.

BCCI must act: derecognise HCA, recognise TCA, and give Telangana’s youth the platform they deserve. This is not politics—it is sporting justice long overdue.