Telangana's Bathukamma Festival Sets Two World Records

Hyderabad: The Bathukamma festival in Telangana has set two Guinness World Records during big celebrations held at Saroor Nagar Stadium on September 29, 2025.

Tallest Bathukamma: A huge floral stack, the centerpiece of the festival, was measured at 63 feet tall. This arrangement is now the official tallest Bathukamma in the world.

Largest Folk Dance: A total of 1,354 women danced together around the giant floral stack. This mass performance set a new record for the largest group Bathukamma folk dance.

Ministers Danasari Seethakka and Jupally Krishna Rao, along with Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi, joined the celebrations. The event, supported by the Telangana government, brought global recognition to the cherished festival, which honors womanhood, nature, and community spirit.