Telangana’s 2026 Holiday Calendar Released
Several holidays fall on Sundays
Hyderabad: Telangana’s holiday calendar for 2026 set out 27 general holidays and 26 optional holidays for state government offices, indicating that major festivals fell on Sundays, reducing the number of holiday breaks.
According to the government order issued on Monday, government employees may use up to five optional holidays from the approved list with prior departmental approval.
The general holidays include Republic Day, Holi, Ugadi, Sri Rama Navami, Id ul Zuha, Vinayaka Chavithi, Vijayadasami and Christmas, with some dates fixed and others tied to lunar sightings.
For 2026 the following holidays fall on a Sunday, Maha Shivaratri February 15; the day after Id ul Fitr March 22, and Babu Jagjivan Ram’s birth anniversary April 5, as do the opening day of Bathukamma October 11, and Diwali November 8.
The calendar also reiterated the procedure for Id-ul-Fitr, and the observance of Muharram, for which the date will be confirmed up by the moon-sighting committee.
Departments and district administrations have been asked to act on public announcements without waiting for fresh instructions. Units that follow separate administrative rules, including industrial establishments, public works offices and educational institutions, will issue schedules suited to their operational needs.
General holidays
Jan. 14: Bhogi
Jan. 15: Sankranti / Pongal
Jan. 26: Republic Day
Feb. 15: Maha Shivaratri
March 3: Holi
March 19: Ugadi
March 21: Eid ul Fitr (Ramzan)
March 22: Following day of Ramzan
March 27: Sri Rama Navami
April 3: Good Friday
April 5: Babu Jagjivan Ram’s Birthday
April 14: Dr B R Ambedkar’s Birthday
May 27: Eid ul Azha (Bakrid)
June 26: Shahadat Imam Hussain (R.A.) / 10th Moharam
Aug. 10: Bonalu
Aug. 15: Independence Day
Aug. 26: Eid Milad un Nabi
Sept. 4: Sri Krishna Astami
Sept. 14: Vinayaka Chavithi
Oct. 2: Gandhi Jayanti
Oct. 18: Saddula Bathukamma
Oct. 20: Vijaya Dasami
Oct. 21: Following day of Vijaya Dasami
Nov. 8: Deepavali
Nov. 24: Kartika Purnima / Guru Nanak Jayanti
Dec. 25: Christmas
Dec. 26: Following day of Christmas (Boxing Day)
⸻
Optional Holidays 2026
Jan. 1: New Year’s Day
Jan. 3: Birthday of Hazrath Ali (R.A.)
Jan. 16: Kanumu
Jan. 17: Shab-e-Meraj
Jan. 23: Sri Panchami
Feb. 4: Shab-e-Barat
March 10: Shahadat Hzt Ali
March 13: Jumuatul Vida
March 17: Shab-e-Qader
March 31: Mahavir Jayanti
April 14: Tamil New Year’s Day
April 20: Basava Jayanthi
May 1: Buddha Purnima
June 4: Id-e-Ghadeer
June 25: 9th Moharram (1446 H)
July 16: Ratha Yathra
Aug. 4: Arbayeen
Aug. 15: Parsi New Year’s Day
Aug. 21: Varalakshmi Vratham
Aug. 28: Sravana Purnima / Rakhi Purnima
Sept. 23: Yaz Dahum Shareef
Oct. 19: Mahar Navami
Oct. 26: Birthday of Hzt Syed Mohammed Juvanpuri Mahdi Maud (A.S.)
Nov. 8: Naraka Chaturdhi
Dec. 24: Christmas Eve
Dec. 26: Birthday of Hazrath Ali