Telangana’s 2026 Holiday Calendar Released

Hyderabad: Telangana’s holiday calendar for 2026 set out 27 general holidays and 26 optional holidays for state government offices, indicating that major festivals fell on Sundays, reducing the number of holiday breaks.

According to the government order issued on Monday, government employees may use up to five optional holidays from the approved list with prior departmental approval.

The general holidays include Republic Day, Holi, Ugadi, Sri Rama Navami, Id ul Zuha, Vinayaka Chavithi, Vijayadasami and Christmas, with some dates fixed and others tied to lunar sightings.

For 2026 the following holidays fall on a Sunday, Maha Shivaratri February 15; the day after Id ul Fitr March 22, and Babu Jagjivan Ram’s birth anniversary April 5, as do the opening day of Bathukamma October 11, and Diwali November 8.

The calendar also reiterated the procedure for Id-ul-Fitr, and the observance of Muharram, for which the date will be confirmed up by the moon-sighting committee.

Departments and district administrations have been asked to act on public announcements without waiting for fresh instructions. Units that follow separate administrative rules, including industrial establishments, public works offices and educational institutions, will issue schedules suited to their operational needs.

General holidays

Jan. 14: Bhogi

Jan. 15: Sankranti / Pongal

Jan. 26: Republic Day

Feb. 15: Maha Shivaratri

March 3: Holi

March 19: Ugadi

March 21: Eid ul Fitr (Ramzan)

March 22: Following day of Ramzan

March 27: Sri Rama Navami

April 3: Good Friday

April 5: Babu Jagjivan Ram’s Birthday

April 14: Dr B R Ambedkar’s Birthday

May 27: Eid ul Azha (Bakrid)

June 26: Shahadat Imam Hussain (R.A.) / 10th Moharam

Aug. 10: Bonalu

Aug. 15: Independence Day

Aug. 26: Eid Milad un Nabi

Sept. 4: Sri Krishna Astami

Sept. 14: Vinayaka Chavithi

Oct. 2: Gandhi Jayanti

Oct. 18: Saddula Bathukamma

Oct. 20: Vijaya Dasami

Oct. 21: Following day of Vijaya Dasami

Nov. 8: Deepavali

Nov. 24: Kartika Purnima / Guru Nanak Jayanti

Dec. 25: Christmas

Dec. 26: Following day of Christmas (Boxing Day)



⸻



Optional Holidays 2026



Jan. 1: New Year’s Day

Jan. 3: Birthday of Hazrath Ali (R.A.)

Jan. 16: Kanumu

Jan. 17: Shab-e-Meraj

Jan. 23: Sri Panchami

Feb. 4: Shab-e-Barat

March 10: Shahadat Hzt Ali

March 13: Jumuatul Vida

March 17: Shab-e-Qader

March 31: Mahavir Jayanti

April 14: Tamil New Year’s Day

April 20: Basava Jayanthi

May 1: Buddha Purnima

June 4: Id-e-Ghadeer

June 25: 9th Moharram (1446 H)

July 16: Ratha Yathra

Aug. 4: Arbayeen

Aug. 15: Parsi New Year’s Day

Aug. 21: Varalakshmi Vratham

Aug. 28: Sravana Purnima / Rakhi Purnima

Sept. 23: Yaz Dahum Shareef

Oct. 19: Mahar Navami

Oct. 26: Birthday of Hzt Syed Mohammed Juvanpuri Mahdi Maud (A.S.)

Nov. 8: Naraka Chaturdhi

Dec. 24: Christmas Eve

Dec. 26: Birthday of Hazrath Ali