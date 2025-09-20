Telangana Youths Fall Prey To Global Cybercrime Job Rackets

NIZAMABAD: Unemployed youths from Telangana are increasingly falling prey to international cybercrime gangs. While many traditionally preferred Gulf countries for employment, a growing number are now being lured to Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Bangkok with promises of high-paying jobs. Once abroad, these youths are trapped and forced into cybercrime operations.

Officials said several youths, including some from Hyderabad, are now playing key roles in international cybercrime networks. Victims are confined in so called “cybercrime dens,” where they are made to place fraudulent calls in Telugu to cheat people. Lakhs of rupees have been misappropriated in this manner. Cyber gangs based in the “Golden Triangle” region are particularly active in trapping Telangana youths.

For the first time, Nizamabad Commissionerate police arrested a prime accused, Kolanati Nagashiva (36) of Suchitra Circle, Jeedimetla, Hyderabad, and booked him under the Prevention of Detention (PD) Act, 1986. He allegedly cheated youths in Nizamabad, Rajanna Sircilla, and other districts by offering them jobs abroad and later forcing them into cybercrimes. He has been remanded to Chanchalguda jail in Hyderabad.

Nizamabad Police Commissioner P. Sai Chaitanya has directed officers to track both cybercriminals and victims to curb such crimes. Cybercrime ACP Y. Venkateshwar Rao cautioned youths to thoroughly verify visas and job offers before traveling abroad, stressing that many are trapped due to lack of proper documentation.

TPCC NRI Cell convener Sheik Chand Pasha said efforts are being made to protect gullible youths from such exploitation. He noted that while Telangana youths earlier migrated to Gulf countries for employment, many now prefer Southeast Asia, where cybercriminals target them.

Pravasi Mitra Labour Union president Swadesh Parikipandla added that gangs in China, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Thailand are colluding to lure youths from Telangana. He said that with the lure of easy money, several have already fallen into the trap of international cybercrime syndicates.