Telangana: Youth Urged to Apply for Rajiv Yuva Vikasam Scheme

Pillalamarri Srinivas
24 March 2025 9:45 PM IST

“The Congress government is fully committed to fulfilling the promises made during the elections, and this scheme is a step toward ensuring that our youth have the means to build a better future,”

Indravelli Market Committee chairman Mukhade Uttam has appealed to unemployed youth from SC, ST, BC, and minority communities to take advantage of the Rajiv Yuva Vikasam scheme. (By Arrangement)

Adilabad: Indravelli Market Committee chairman Mukhade Uttam has appealed to unemployed youth from SC, ST, BC, and minority communities to take advantage of the Rajiv Yuva Vikasam scheme. In a statement released on Monday, Uttam highlighted that the state government has launched the scheme to empower young people by providing financial assistance and supporting their journey toward self-reliance. “The Congress government is fully committed to fulfilling the promises made during the elections, and this scheme is a step toward ensuring that our youth have the means to build a better future,” Uttam said.

