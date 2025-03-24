Telangana: Youth Urged to Apply for Rajiv Yuva Vikasam Scheme

Adilabad: Indravelli Market Committee chairman Mukhade Uttam has appealed to unemployed youth from SC, ST, BC, and minority communities to take advantage of the Rajiv Yuva Vikasam scheme. In a statement released on Monday, Uttam highlighted that the state government has launched the scheme to empower young people by providing financial assistance and supporting their journey toward self-reliance. “The Congress government is fully committed to fulfilling the promises made during the elections, and this scheme is a step toward ensuring that our youth have the means to build a better future,” Uttam said.