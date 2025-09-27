Telangana Youth Lands In Dubai Jail For Loan Default

NIZAMABAD: Basa Ganesh (Passport No. V9037413) of Morthad mandal headquarters in Nizamabad district has been lodged in a Dubai jail for the past three months. He was arrested by Rashidiya Police on charges related to bank loan default and telecom SIM card issues.

The matter came to light after Ganesh’s mother, Basa Laxmi, and sister, Sanjana, submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy through the Pravasi Prajavani programme. The family said Ganesh has been in Rashidiya Police custody since June 2025.

Ganesh, who had been working in Abu Dhabi, UAE, on an agricultural worker visa, was taken into custody in Dubai in connection with cases involving telecom SIM cards and bank transactions.

Seeking legal assistance for his release, his mother and sister petitioned the government. Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Telangana government–appointed NRI Advisory Committee vice-chairman Mandha Bheem Reddy said, “Within a week, we will get details regarding the release of Basa Ganesh.”

On this occasion, Mohammad Basheer Ahmed, representative of the Emigrants Welfare Forum, and Mohammad Nooruddin, Vice President of the Saudi Arabia Telugu Association (SATA), Riyadh branch, assured support to Ganesh’s family.