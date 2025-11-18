Telangana Youth Congress Protest Against Vote Theft

Hyderabad:The Telangana Youth Congress on Monday organised a protest at Gandhi Bhavan, accusing the BJP-led Central government of enabling widespread 'vote theft' across the country. Senior party leaders warned that democracy was under threat and called for a national movement to protect the integrity of elections.

The demonstration saw the participation of TPCC president B. Mahesh Kumar Goud, minister Ponnam Prabhakar, National Youth Congress president Udaya Bhanu Chib, Rajya Sabha member Anil Kumar Yadav, AICC secretary Sampath Kumar, State Youth Congress president J Shiva Charan Reddy, district Youth Congress leaders and hundreds of youth activists.

Mahesh Kumar Goud said there was a looming threat of vote deletions in Telangana under the proposed special intensive revision (SIR) exercise and urged vigilance to ensure that the electoral rolls were not tampered with. Citing the Bihar elections, he alleged that the NDA’s victory was inconsistent with voter turnout trends and did not reflect the aspirations of the people. He said the Youth Congress initiative was aimed at creating public awareness on democratic rights.



He accused the BJP of orchestrating vote theft in several states and claimed that secular votes were being removed from electoral rolls. Such practices, he said, undermined the Constitution and posed a threat to the country’s future. He asserted that the Election Commission appeared to be functioning in line with the ruling party, and warned that the Youth Congress would intensify its signature campaign against alleged vote theft from Tuesday.



Udaya Bhanu Chib and Shiv Charan Reddy criticised the Centre for remaining silent even after Rahul Gandhi presented evidence of irregularities. They alleged that duplicate votes, fake addresses and invalid voter photos were being used to influence election outcomes, particularly in Haryana, Maharashtra and Bihar. They cautioned that unless the Election Commission acted independently, the Youth Congress would expand its agitation nationwide.

Youth Congress leaders, national office-bearers and a large number of workers later attempted to march towards the BJP office, raising slogans and demanding accountability, but were prevented by the police.