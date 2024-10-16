Telangana: Youth Booked for Attempt to Rape

Suryapet: A man on Monday night attempted to rape a woman at Patha Suryapet of Athmakur (S) mandal in the district. According to police, Pannala Santhosh Reddy barged into the house of the woman, who was living alone, at midnight and tried to outrage her modesty. When she shouted, neighbors rushed to her place and Santhosh ran away. Athmakur (S) police filed a case against Santhosh under the BNS.

Man abducted, released, 6 held

Hyderabad: Six persons abducted a man for not revealing the whereabouts of his friend who had bought a refrigerator and a washing machine and failed to pay `30,000. The six accused, led by Mohammed Hameed, were arrested in Kalburagi in Karnataka by a special team formed by Falaknuma police.

The accused abducted Mohammed Zubair at 11.45 pm on October 13 after he refused to give information about his friend Mohammed Ali who had bought the gadgets. The police booked a case and started investigations after the victim's sister Afreen Begum lodged a complaint.

Apart from Hameed, the other accused were Mohammed Siraj Khan, 42, Amjad Khan, 39, Syed Khaja Sharfuddin alias Syed Ubaid, 24, Mohd Raheem Pasha, 37, and Mohd Shaik Asif, 25, cab driver.

During the investigation, they confessed to the crime, K. K. Adi Reddy, inspector of Falaknuma police station, said. The accused along with the seized property were produced before the court on Tuesday.

Man Held for Minor’s Murder

Hyderabad: A seven-year-old girl was found dead, with her body wrapped in a gunny bag, near Basaragadi of Gundla Pochampally municipality on Tuesday, Suraram police said. On October 12, the father of the victim, lodged a complaint after his daughter went missing.

“The body has several stab injuries and the cause of death is suspected to be throttling. The family suspects Tirupati, 30, who lives in the neighbouring village, as being behind the murder,” said Suraram inspector Bharat Kumar. The girl was reportedly playing outside her house when she was kidnapped and taken on a bike by the suspect, who is in police custody. Tirupati grew familiar with the victim’s family through their common friend one Arjun.

According to sources, Tirupati had started liking the victim’s mother. Believing that she would not say no to him, he first tried to woo her. However, when she resisted, he decided to eliminate the entire family to get her. To execute that, he first killed the daughter and already had a plan to murder the son too. However, he was taken into police custody.

A case was registered and further investigation is underway.

Minors Video of Stunt Goes Viral

Hyderabad: A video of minors performing stunts near the gates of an MMTS train heading from Kacheguda to Chandanagar went viral on social media on Tuesday. They were seen holding the door and running on the platform along with the train. Railway police said that action was taken against the minors. “Since they are juvenile category, we could book cases. We called their parents, counselled them and the minors, made them sign a form to ensure that this does not happen again,” the source said. The minors also allegedly misbehaved with passengers.

Two Arrested for Morphing Pictures of Minister

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad cybercrime wing arrested two persons in connection with the morphing of images of minister Konda Surekha along with BJP MP M. Raghunandan Rao, on Tuesday. The accused have been identified as former sarpanch Konapur Devanna of Nizamabad district, and businessman Mahesh of Raikal, Jagtial district.

The arrest was a result of the BJP MP's complaint with the Dubakka police and the cybercrime police. Subsequently, a case was registered and the two suspected accused were traced.

Two Held for Stealing Cattle

Hyderabad: The Shadnagar police arrested two persons and produced them before a magisterial judge court for allegedly stealing cattle from Yellampally and two other villages. Three cows, a calf, a two-wheeler and a mini lorry were recovered from them. The accused were identified as Nandigama Sridhar and Vadla Shiva Kumar. A case was registered following a complaint by Gaddam Raghavender, 25.