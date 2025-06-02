Telangana Youth Are True Architects Of People’s Governance: Sridhar Babu

Hyderabad: IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu on Monday said the youth in Telangana were the true architects of people’s governance.

Participating as a chief guest at Telangana Formation Day celebrations in Karimnagar, he said the State has provided 60,000 government jobs in its first year. Through industrial investments worth Rs.3 lakh crore, one lakh private-sector jobs are being created.

A financial aid is being provided under Rajiv Abhaya Hastham for students preparing for civil services with an aim to transform Telangana into a trillion-dollar economy. He said revolutionary reforms in education were underway and Integrated Young India Model Schools were being constructed on 25-acre campuses. Around 58 such schools were already in progress.

An Education Commission has been constituted for holistic development of the schooling system.

Referring to the Indiramma housing scheme, he said construction of 3,500 houses per constituency has been initiated under the scheme. The State has set a target of constructing 4.5 lakh houses, with funds directly credited to beneficiaries based on the stage of completion.

Telangana has made a mark globally by attracting major investments from US, South Korea, Singapore, Davos, and Japan. Global events like t AI Summit, BioAsia, and Miss World pageants have been successfully hosted in Hyderabad.

Under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, Telangana is marching ahead with the “Telangana Rising - 2047” vision to elevate the state to global prominence. The Chief Minister unveiled this development blueprint during the recent NITI Aayog meeting, outlining transformative goals for economic, social, and administrative excellence.

He said the key pillars of Telangana Rising - 2047 were welfare of the poor, comprehensive policy-making, world-class infrastructure development and transparent and accountable governance. To implement this vision, the government has introduced forward-thinking policies across welfare, green energy, infrastructure, industry, and tourism sectors. This vision document is a roadmap that will redefine the future of Telangana.