Hyderabad: With Muharram set to begin on June 26, Shia community leaders have said that the state government had delayed the annual Nazrana grant meant for repairs and painting of ashoorkhanas.

At a meeting on June 10, BC welfare and Hyderabad-in-charge minister Ponnam Prabhakar had assured caretakers that the funds would be released “well in advance” so renovation work could be completed before the holy month begins. Last year, 705 ashoorkhanas received the grant; the minister had promised wider coverage this year.

“District Ashoorkhanas rely heavily on this support. Any delay hampers our preparations,” said Mir Abbas Ali Moosvi, president of Anjuman-e-Mutawallian Telangana State, which oversees nearly 11,000 ashoorkhanas.

Echoing the concern, Rizauddini Asif, caretaker of Bibi Ka Alawa, urged the government to expedite the release. “We are making our own arrangements for now, but the official grant is vital for statewide upkeep,” he said.

The Nazrana covers expenses for incense, flowers (Oud-o-Gulab), painting, and minor repairs. Officials had yet to comment on the status of the funds at the time of filing this report.