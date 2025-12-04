Telangana Women’s Commission Takes Up Inter Student’s Death

Hyderabad: Taking suo motu cognizance of the tragic death of an Intermediate first-year student in Sri Chaitanya Junior College, Bachupally, the Telangana State Commission for Women on Wednesday directed the college management to appear before it for an enquiry on December 10.

The commission has taken up the issue after the student died by suicide in the college’s hostel on December 1.

Despite its earlier directions related to the implementation of student welfare programmes, easing academic pressure and monitoring practices, the commission said it noticed the issues such as death by suicide were recurring in junior colleges.