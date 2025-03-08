Telangana: Women prisoners celebrate Women's Day

Hyderabad: The women prisoners must be provided with education, skill development and emotional support, enabling them to Caption- The prisoners at Chanchalguda women`s prison celebrated International Women’s Day with great enthusiasm and fervor on Saturday.

reintegrate into society with dignity, said Dr Justice Radha Rani, who attended the International Women’s Day celebrations at the Chanchalguda women`s prison on Saturday.

The celebrations highlighted the empowerment and rehabilitation of women inmates, with various cultural programs and motivational speeches emphasising women's strength and resilience.

Speaking on this occasion, Dr Soumya Mishra, DG, Prisons, lauded the efforts of the prison administration in creating a safe and progressive environment for women inmates. She reiterated the commitment of the prison department to support skill-building initiatives and welfare programmes for incarcerated women.

Dr D. Srinivas, DIG, Prisons, highlighted the department’s continuous efforts in reforming the prison system and ensuring the well-being of women inmates. He also appreciated the dedication of prison staff in implementing various reformative measures.

The event featured cultural performances by the inmates, showcasing their talents in dance, music and art. Besides, the winners of painting, games and cultural programmes were distributed gifts.