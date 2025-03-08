Telangana: Women prisoners celebrate Women's Day
Inmates of the Chanchalguda women’s prison celebrate International Women’s Day on Saturday.
Hyderabad: The women prisoners must be provided with education, skill development and emotional support, enabling them to Caption- The prisoners at Chanchalguda women`s prison celebrated International Women’s Day with great enthusiasm and fervor on Saturday.
reintegrate into society with dignity, said Dr Justice Radha Rani, who attended the International Women’s Day celebrations at the Chanchalguda women`s prison on Saturday.
The celebrations highlighted the empowerment and rehabilitation of women inmates, with various cultural programs and motivational speeches emphasising women’s strength and resilience.
Speaking on this occasion, Dr Soumya Mishra, DG, Prisons, lauded the efforts of the prison administration in creating a safe and progressive environment for women inmates. She reiterated the commitment of the prison department to support skill-building initiatives and welfare programmes for incarcerated women.
Dr D. Srinivas, DIG, Prisons, highlighted the department’s continuous efforts in reforming the prison system and ensuring the well-being of women inmates. He also appreciated the dedication of prison staff in implementing various reformative measures.
The event featured cultural performances by the inmates, showcasing their talents in dance, music and art. Besides, the winners of painting, games and cultural programmes were distributed gifts.
Venkata Laxmi Srinath, superintendent of jails, expressed her gratitude to the dignitaries and emphasised the need for sustained efforts in rehabilitating women inmates through education and vocational training. The event was concluded with an interactive session where dignitaries engaged with the inmates, encouraging them to utilise the opportunities provided for their betterment, a press release issued by DG Soumya Mishra on Saturday