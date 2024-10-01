Telangana: Women Held 11th Time for Theft

Hyderabad: The Gopalpuram police on Monday arrested S. Kavitha of Gajwel district for alleged theft along with her brother-in-law V. Prasad, as well as Rafiuddin and Moin who received the stolen goods. This was her 11th arrest, police said. Her husband is in jail for theft. Police seized 10 mobile phones from them. She faces similar charges in 17 police stations.

Two Persons Get Lifer for Murder

Bhongir: District Principal and Sessions Judge Court on Monday sentenced two persons to life in prison for murder and a fine of Rs.65,000. The convicts were identified as Gudikandula Srinivas and Gudikandula Sridhar of Karimnagar district. They were convicted of killing a person at Bommalaramaram and stealing money in 2019.

Assailants Kill Woman Locked in Her Home

Hyderabad: Miyapur police said a woman, identified as Bandi Spandana, was killed in her house which was then locked by the assailants at CBR Enclave. Miyapur inspector Durga Rama Linga Prasad said she was living with her mother and cousin, after having separated from her husband.

Police said Spandana had recently quit her job at a bank a couple of weeks ago. The inspector stated that the murder took place at about 10.30 am when no other person was present in the house. Her mother returned from work and found the house locked outside. The door was broken open and Spandana’s body was found in a pool of blood.

The inspector said that the accused were yet to be identified. They are suspected to have barged into the house and hit Spandana with a blunt object on her head causing her death. They then locked the door from the outside and left

18 Injured as Private Bus Overturns

Warangal: A passenger sustained a hand fracture and 18 were hurt when a private travel bus overturned after its rear tyres burst on the Warangal-Hyderabad national highway on the outskirts of the Nidigonda of Yeshwantpur mandal. ACP K. Parthasarathi said the bus was returning from Bengaluru when it suffered the tyre burst. The bus swerved and overturned. Passersby called the police who shifted the passenger with the fracture to a hospital. The others were accommodated in other destinations. The accident resulted in a traffic jam for some time.

Four-year-old Run Over by School Van

Karimnagar: A four-year-old girl who was preparing to celebrate Bathukamma in her class was run over by her school van on the campus when the driver reversed the vehicle at Mustabad mandal in Rajanna Sircilla district on Monday. Sub-inspector Ch.Ganesh said the alighted from the bus and followed the cleaner, who was carrying her class presentation.

A flower fell down from her Bathukamma and the girl bent to pick it up. The driver reversed the van at that moment, running over the student.

Police said her father was in Saudi Arabia and she used to stay with her mother in the village. The couple had adopted the girl. The police seized the bus and took the driver and the cleaner into custody.

Suspects Near Raja Singh Home Came for Plea

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad city police said that the two persons who were found near the house of BJP MLA Raja Singh on Sunday had been handed over to the police station. It said that no incriminating material was found with them. The police said that the duo had come to meet the legislator believing that he could solve their problem.

“Persons who were found suspicious @ MLA Raja Singh house were handed over to PS, enquiry revealed that no incriminating material found with them, they came to meet MLA garu believing he only can solve problem that they are in. (sic)” the tweet said.