Telangana Women Congress Unit Steps Up Prep for Local Polls

KARIMNAGAR: Women Congress District Unit president Karra Satya Prasanna Reddy instructed women leaders and activists to work diligently for the victory of female candidates in the forthcoming local body elections. She was addressing an executive meeting held at the District Congress Committee (DCC) office in Karimnagar on Tuesday.

Satya Prasanna directed all executive members to complete the formation of booth-level women’s committees well before the polls. She appealed to the cadre to strengthen the party at the grassroots and ensure the success of women candidates.

She said the meeting was aimed at finalising strategies to empower Women Congress leaders from booth level upwards and to effectively communicate the party’s welfare schemes to the public. She stressed the need to enrol more women into the party and develop female leadership at every level.

During the meeting, the district president presented a report on activities and programmes undertaken by women Congress leaders across the district over the past month, and appreciated their efforts. She urged them to continue leading protests and campaigns against crimes, particularly those against women, and to ensure strict implementation of laws such as the Domestic Violence Act.

Before the meeting began, the proceedings were paused to observe two minutes of silence to mourn the sudden demise of Dubba Roopa, state vice-president of the Women’s Congress from Nalgonda district.

State Women’s Congress vice-president Gajula Sukanya, general secretary V. Jyothi Reddy, secretary V. Kalyani Reddy, and city Women Congress president Vennam Rajitha Reddy were present along with others.