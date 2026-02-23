Telangana: Woman, Lover Held for Husband's Murder

Hyderabad: A woman and her paramour, who had been in a relationship for about six months after meeting on social media, were arrested for the murder of her 35-year-old husband, Chevella police said on Sunday.

Police said the interaction between the accused, Rajeshwari and Sarath, had led to quarrels between her and her husband N. Krishna, prompting her to cease contact with Sarath for some time. The accused later reunited and allegedly decided to kill Krishna. Rajeshwari and Krishna married in 2018 and did not have children.

Chevella sub-inspector Sirisha said that on Thursday night, Rajeshwari quarrelled with Krishna after he returned home drunk. Later, as Krishna fell asleep, Rajeshwari called Sarath, and together they allegedly murdered him. Sarath fled after the incident. The next morning, Rajeshwari took Krishna to a hospital in an autorickshaw, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Rajeshwari informed her mother-in-law, N. Anjamma, about the incident and staged it as a suspicious death. She claimed Krishna had returned home drunk and vomited twice before being shifted to a private hospital, where doctors declared him dead. In her preliminary complaint to Chevella police, Anjamma expressed suspicion against Rajeshwari.

Upon questioning, Rajeshwari reportedly confessed to the crime. A case was registered, and both accused were remanded in judicial custody, Chevella police said.