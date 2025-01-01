Telangana witnesses record liquor sales during December

Hyderabad: Telangana state witnessed a surge in liquor sales during the month of December, with a total of Rs 3,805 crore worth of liquor sold.

The period from December 23 to 31 saw particularly high sales, reaching a staggering Rs 1,700 crore. This represents a significant increase of Rs 200 crore compared to the same period in 2023. Daily sales figures during this period reaching liquor shops were:





December 23: Rs 193 crore

December 24: Rs 197 crore

December 26: Rs 192 crore

December 27: Rs 187 crore

December 28: Rs 191 crore

December 30: Rs 402 crore

December 31: Rs 282 crore





The Excise Department attributed this surge in sales to the festive season and New Year celebrations.