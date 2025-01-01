 Top
Telangana witnesses record liquor sales during December

Telangana
DC Web Desk
1 Jan 2025 3:19 PM IST
Telangana witnesses record liquor sales during December
Image: x.com

Hyderabad: Telangana state witnessed a surge in liquor sales during the month of December, with a total of Rs 3,805 crore worth of liquor sold.

The period from December 23 to 31 saw particularly high sales, reaching a staggering Rs 1,700 crore. This represents a significant increase of Rs 200 crore compared to the same period in 2023. Daily sales figures during this period reaching liquor shops were:

December 23: Rs 193 crore
December 24: Rs 197 crore
December 26: Rs 192 crore
December 27: Rs 187 crore
December 28: Rs 191 crore
December 30: Rs 402 crore
December 31: Rs 282 crore

The Excise Department attributed this surge in sales to the festive season and New Year celebrations.


DC Web Desk
About the AuthorDC Web Desk

