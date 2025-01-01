Telangana witnesses record liquor sales during December
Hyderabad: Telangana state witnessed a surge in liquor sales during the month of December, with a total of Rs 3,805 crore worth of liquor sold.
The period from December 23 to 31 saw particularly high sales, reaching a staggering Rs 1,700 crore. This represents a significant increase of Rs 200 crore compared to the same period in 2023. Daily sales figures during this period reaching liquor shops were:
December 23: Rs 193 crore
December 24: Rs 197 crore
December 26: Rs 192 crore
December 27: Rs 187 crore
December 28: Rs 191 crore
December 30: Rs 402 crore
December 31: Rs 282 crore
The Excise Department attributed this surge in sales to the festive season and New Year celebrations.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
