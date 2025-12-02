Telangana Will Top With Good Education and Agri Practices: Revanth

Nalgonda: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Tuesday said Telangana would top the country by improving educational and irrigation facilities. He also opined that good persons becoming sarpanches would help in the development of villages.

Speaking at a meeting after inaugurating Dr Manmohan Singh Earth Sciences University at Kothagudem in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district, he said after India obtained independence, the first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru had adopted education and irrigation policies for the development of the country. He launched prestigious universities and major irrigation projects in the country.

Stating that the roots of the Telangana agitation were in Palvancha, the Chief Minister said the people of the area had launched the agitation when their lands were acquired for the Kothagudem Thermal Power Station and employment was not provided to the locals.

He said Dr Manmohan Singh Earth Sciences University was launched on the occasion of the completion of two years of Praja Palana, which was materialised due to the support of the people of the state to the Congress. The state government has decided to set up the earth sciences university at Kothagudem, keeping in mind the availability of minerals in erstwhile Khammam district, which would give scope for research as well.

Stating that the state government was also committed to providing irrigation facilities to farmers in the district through Krishna and Godavari rivers by completing the irrigation projects, he assured that all the pending irrigation projects including the Sitarama Lift Irrigation Scheme would be completed. He pointed out that the ministers holding key portfolios in the state government belong to Khammam district and they could achieve anything for the district if they desired.

He said the votes cast by the people for the Congress in the elections had enabled him to extend effective governance to the state. He asked the people to elect good candidates, who have dedication for the development of villages, as sarpanches in the grama panchayat elections.

He informed that his arrival in Kothagudem was delayed due to some reasons and there was no time to spend with the people as he had to go to New Delhi to invite Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and the Prime Minister and Union ministers for the Telangana Rising Global Summit, which would be conducted in the state on December 8 and 9. He assured that he would come to Kothagudem again and spend more time with the people of the district.

Khammam MP Ramasahayam Raghuram Reddy, Mahabubabad MP P. Balaram Naik, MLAs Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao, Ramdas Naik, Matta Raghamaayi, Korum Kanakaiah, Payam Venkateshwarlu and Tellam Venkat Rao also attended the programme.