Telangana Will Prosper in New Year, Says Panchagam

Hyderabad: In the Telugu New Year Viswavasu, Telangana is predicted to get copious rains helping the agriculture sector and attract more multinational national companies and witness a big boost in the real estate sector in the state with more registrations expected in coming days.

During the Panchanga Sravanam programme organised by the government at the Ravindra Bharathi auditorium, Dr Bachampalli Santhosh Kumar Shastry predicted that Viswavasu will bring joy and happiness to people because of the no-nonsense administration of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy.

Hindus, especially those who speak Telugu and Kannada, follow a 60-year cycle. Viswavasu is the 39th year of the 60-year cycle.

In his predictions, Dr Shastry predicted that this year, the king, the commander, the lord of the water, and the lord of the clouds is the Sun. The minister is Moon, the former lord of crops is Jupiter, the latter lord of grains is Mars, the lord of rasa is Saturn, and the lord of water is Mercury. Out of the nine lords, six are sinners and three are auspicious.

He said the state will get good rains. However, he asked people to take precautionary measures during the rainy season as heavy rains could affect crops badly.

During the Viswavasu Nama Samvatsara, the government would fulfil its promises it made to people by taking up more welfare measures for the people. Even though there is a financial crisis, the government would go ahead with new projects.

He said the Chief Minister would also take good decisions in medical, health, education, and agriculture. “The government would bring reforms in the education system to offer the best education to poor students in Telangana. The government would spend more funds for people's welfare.”

He, however, said the Chief Minister must act tough in some situations by taking good decisions.

Pandits also suggested people to stay away from non-veg and liquor on Sundays. If people follow these suggestions, they would get more income sources and earn more properties.