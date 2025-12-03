Telangana Will Map 413 Remote Villages In State, Says Ponguleti

HYDERABAD: Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy on Wednesday said that the government has introduced revolutionary changes in the revenue, survey and registration department for the convenience of the people during their two years of the Congress tenure in the state.

Speaking to media persons at his chamber in the Secretariat on Wednesday, the minister said that the government would bring a single-page digitalisation of information of revenue, survey and registration departments together by making the dedicated app and NAC is already making appropriate efforts on this front.

The minister said the government selected five villages out of 413 villages that do not have maps on a pilot basis to provide facilities including boundaries and allocation of Bhudar numbers, and Bhudar cards are ready for these five villages.

"Of the remaining 408 villages, excluding urban areas, we will conduct a survey in 373 villages under the second phase. In the third phase, 70 villages will be selected in all the districts and Bhudar cards will be provided. The eligible applications received regarding land issues will be resolved by the end of January 2026 and tribunals will be set up soon," the Minister said.

Similarly, a forensic audit is currently being conducted in two districts to uncover the irregularities that have taken place since the previous government's tenure, and after observing the results, they will be implemented throughout the state and the illegalities will be eradicated.

The minister said that the revenue system, which was destroyed and collapsed due to the selfish decisions of the then BRS government in the last 10 years, has been brought closer to the common man in two years following the directions of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy. He revealed that they are implementing reforms in the revenue system to benefit every citizen from land rights to registration.

As many as 2.45 lakh Dharani applications were pending when the Congress came to power. Later, another four lakh applications were received.

"We have resolved all the applications and taken the first step towards the satisfaction of the people. Keeping the promise given during the elections to hand over the responsibilities of the Dharani portal to government institutions, the management of the Dharani portal was handed over from a foreign company called Terrasis to the Central government agency NIC. With this decision, the land details of 1.56 crore acres of Telangana farmers have now come under the safe purview of a domestic institution," the minister said.