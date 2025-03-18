Telangana will have faster property registrations, says Ponguleti

Hyderabad: Revenue minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy on Monday said that the state government will implement a 'slot booking and biometric system' for property registrations, aimed at providing efficient, transparent, and corruption-free services to the public.

The minister conducted a three-hour review meeting on Monday at the Secretariat with senior officials, including stamps and registration secretary Jyothi Buddha Prakash, CCLA secretary Mandha Makarand, IT deputy secretary Bhavesh Mishra, six zonal DIGs, and district registrars.

During the meeting, Srinivas Reddy highlighted that the current document registration process takes between 45 minutes to an hour. However, with the new slot booking system, registrations will be completed in just 10-15 minutes. A pilot project for the system will be launched in select sub-registrar offices in the first week of April.

He stressed the need to modernise sub-registrar offices by leveraging technology to eliminate long waiting times. The use of Artificial Intelligence and Chatbots will also be introduced to streamline operations, he said.

The minister directed officials to reorganise sub-registrar offices in line with the slot booking system. He further said that sub-registrars must strictly prevent the registration of prohibited properties and implement stringent measures to block unauthorised transactions. To enhance monitoring, a dedicated portal similar to Bhu Bharati will be established, listing prohibited properties and linking them to the Revenue department.

Warning against any violations, the minister stated that if even a single square yard of prohibited property is registered, strict action will be taken. Immediate measures will also be implemented to display details of such registrations at both the concerned office and the stamps & registrations department.

The minister asked officials to expedite the Layout Regularisation Scheme (LRS) process to benefit thousands of families. District registrars were instructed to review LRS applications daily and consult higher officials to resolve any issues, rather than allowing applications to remain pending.

He noted that many applicants have been waiting for 2-3 years and stressed the importance of addressing their grievances while adhering to regulations. He also directed district sub-registrars to visit sub-registrar offices weekly instead of confining themselves to their offices, ensuring better oversight and efficiency.