Telangana Will Give Tech Boost to Caste-Based Occupations, Says Revanth

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Sunday said that the Congress government encourages people pursuing caste-based occupations by providing them with cutting-edge technologies to develop financially.

Speaking at an event to distribute Katamayya Safety Kits to toddy tappers of the Goud community to prevent fatal accidents at Abdullahpurmet on Sunday, the Chief Minister said the Goud community is synonymous with courage and has been depending on toddy tapping for hundreds of years.

Later, the Chief Minister also had a community lunch with the toddy tappers, who backed the Congress during the elections in Telangana.

"Our government is committed to helping the caste workers. The Congress is working for the upliftment of the weaker sections. During the Y.S. Rajashekar Reddy regime, a fee reimbursement scheme was introduced for the weaker sections. Similarly, the Congress government was also committed to advance fee reimbursement. We have no objection in taking steps to grow palm trees in government lands and allow toddy tappers to use them," the Chief Minister said.

"Steps will be taken to grow palm trees along the roads, ponds and canals. The government is committed to protect the caste culture of the Gouds and we ask them to participate in the reconstruction of Telangana. Education is the only way for the weaker sections to become rulers. Every child from weaker sections must go to school and the government will provide the best education," the Chief Minister said.