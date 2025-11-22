Telangana Will Compete With World By 2047: Bhatti

He spoke after performing bhoomi puja for development works worth Rs.400 crore in Wyra constituency on Saturday. He stated that by the year 2047, Telangana will reach a stage where it competes with the world.

He said that the Young India Integrated School will be a game-changer, and education will bring social change and overall progress. The government’s goal is to establish at least one Young India Integrated School in every constituency.

As part of this mission, a school is being constructed in Wyra constituency with an investment of Rs.200 crore on 20 acres. Teachers who teach at the school will also be provided on-campus accommodation. Along with literary activities, sports will also be encouraged. Possibly, no other state in India has taken up such an initiative, and this is the greatness of the Telangana government, he added.

For the construction of this school, Rs.30 crore has already been deposited in the Collector’s account and funds will be released every 15 days. The previous BRS government mismanaged residential schools, where students suffered due to inadequate diet and even cosmetic charges.

Upon coming to power, the Congress government recalculated according to increased prices and raised diet charges by 40 per cent for each student. Cosmetic charges for soap, oil, and other essentials were increased by 200 per cent. To ensure transparency, the menu has been displayed in every school.

The Chief Minister, Ministers, MLAs, Collector, and officials will regularly dine with students to understand their issues directly. Students of the Wyra Integrated School will, in future, become leaders guiding the state, the nation, and the world.

There are one crore 15 lakh families in Telangana, of which one crore women will receive high-quality sarees to uphold their dignity. From Saturday onwards, distribution will begin by visiting every household and applying kumkum on their foreheads while presenting the saree.

Due to the previous government failing to provide interest-free loans, women suffered financially. Immediately after coming to power, the Congress government decided to provide Rs.20,000 crore every year as interest-free loans to one crore women — Rs.1 lakh crore in five years.

Already, Rs.27,000 crore has been disbursed as interest-free loans, and within the next two to three days, another phase of loan distribution will be carried out statewide.

The government is encouraging women by providing petrol bunks and solar power units. Every woman will be provided at least a 2-MW solar unit, and the government will purchase electricity from them. When a woman is economically empowered, the entire family becomes financially strong — hence the focus on women-centric welfare.

The government is distributing fine rice to 93 lakh families by spending Rs.13,500 crore. Also, 53 lakh families are receiving 200 units of free electricity. Under the Gruhajyothi scheme, over 52,000 families in Wyra constituency are receiving 200 units of free power, for which the government pays Rs.36 crore every month to the electricity department. Women now travel free in RTC buses anywhere in the state and the government reimburses RTC for the same.

The state government has sanctioned Rs.400 crore in a single day for development works in Wyra, said the Deputy Chief Minister. This is only the beginning and development will continue consistently. A 100-bed government hospital has already begun construction, with two slabs completed.

He said Wyra holds a deep emotional bond for him — his political career began here. He recalled going to jail for protesting for water supply for Wyra, and even fighting the case in court. The earlier Congress Government in united Andhra Pradesh sanctioned Rs.42 crore for left-right canal lining of the Wyra project, but the subsequent BRS government ignored the work for 10 years.

Now, the Congress government is again spending Rs.42 crore to complete it. Due to lack of electricity, tribal farmers could not irrigate their fields, so 5,000 borewells were drilled and power supply provided. solar units will also be provided to tribal farmers.