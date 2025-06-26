Telangana Will Boost Education in Tribal Areas: Tummala

Nalgonda: Agriculture minister Tummala Nageswara Rao on Thursday said the state government is committed to developing educational facilities in tribal areas.

Speaking at the inauguration of the new Grama Panchayat office building in Surya Thanda, Raghunathapuram mandal, Khammam district, which was constructed at a cost of ₹20 lakh, he stated that education is a powerful weapon against poverty. “Providing quality education to children from poor families fosters both their financial and social development,” he said.

He noted that the state’s Young India International Residential Schools aim to deliver corporate-level education to underprivileged students and assured that the government is ready to sanction tribal welfare residential schools wherever needed.

He also recommended establishing reading rooms or libraries in grama panchayat buildings for students and youth. Emphasising the development of thandas, he added that CC roads will be laid in all thandas and basic amenities upgraded.

Urging farmers to boost their incomes, he suggested they switch to more profitable crops, such as oil palm cultivation, which allows for intercropping.

Highlighting the government’s focus on pending development works, he said the Congress administration is implementing a comprehensive development plan for the state, with farmers’ welfare as a top priority. He announced that ₹9,000 crore has been credited to farmers’ bank accounts under the Rythu Bharosa scheme in the past nine days.

Finally, he distributed sanction letters for Indiramma houses to the selected beneficiaries in the thanda.