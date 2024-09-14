Telangana will be a role model in power production: Bhatti

Warangal: Telangana will be transformed into a model state in terms of power production, said Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Saturday. Keeping in view the power demand by 2030, the government was taking steps to produce 20,000 MW of green electricity and solar power as well as pump storage energy involving moving water between reservoirs.

The government will also establish a 800 MW thermal power plant with super critical technology in Ramagundam and the foundation stone will be laid for the project very soon, he said

Bhatti laid the foundation stones for the construction of five electric sub-stations at a cumulative cost of `31.69 crore in Dharmapuri and Peddapalli Assembly constituencies in Peddapalli district on Saturday. He was accompanied by IT minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu, government chief whip Adluri Laxman Kumar and MLAs Raj Tagore Makkan Singh and Vijaya Ramana Rao. He said the Congress government was not going to step back from its promise of waiving `2 lakh farm loans. It has already deposited `18,000 crore in the bank accounts of farmers. The government was committed to bearing the cost of Rythu Bhima and crop insurance to help the farm sector. IT minister Sridhar Babu said with the establishment of Pattipaka reservoir, the tail-end regions of Manthani, Peddapalli, Ramagundam and Dharmapuri constituencies will get water for irrigation needs. The government already allocated funds for the construction of Pattipaka reservoir, he said.





