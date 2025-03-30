Telangana will be a model state across sectors: CM Revanth

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy said that the state government was driven by the `Telangana Rising-2050’ mission in order to make Telangana a model state. He said that the ‘Future city’ would open the floodgates for investments and enable the emergence of an `investment city’.

Taking part in Viswavasu Telugu New Year celebrations at Ravindra Bharathi here on Sunday, Reddy underscored the need to have world-class cities, which could, in turn, bolster the country's growth.

Stating that Telangana was moving forward with a clear vision and commitment, Revanth Reddy said that this was not the time to indulge in politics but stay focussed on the state’s overall development. Telangana has been the country’s top state as regards paddy production and the state government wants to enhance the income of farmers and share the revenue generated with the fine quality of rice produced by them, he said.

Stating that the state government was prioritising education, employment, agriculture and medical sectors and welfare of the people, the Chief Minister said that the Congress government, while in power at the Centre had introduced the Food Security Act in order to alleviate hunger among the poor in the country.

Mentioning the launch, later in the day, of the fine rice distribution scheme for the poor, the Chief Minister said welfare and development would reach every eligible household and employment opportunities would be available to everyone without any bias.

Hailing the state budget presented by Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, who also holds the finance portfolio, Reddy said that he and Bhatti were working like two bullocks of a cart.

“The Budget contains a fine blend of flavours much like the famed `Ugadi pachadi’. We have accorded priority for agriculture development, education and welfare sectors. The state government's main objective is to generate more income and distribute the same to the poor. It is the time to pay more attention to the state’s development than on any political slugfest”, he said.

Hoping the state would achieve an equitable growth with a focus on welfare and development and abundant jobs, Revanth Reddy greeted the people on the occasion Viswavasu Nama Telugu New Year.

Priests, who performed special prayers, said that the almanac predicted good days ahead for the state fortune and revival of all sectors, whose growth was sluggish till now.

Later, the Chief Minister met Governor Jishnu Dev Varma at Raj Bhavan and extended Ugadi greetings.