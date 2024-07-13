Telangana: Wife of Gulf Migrant Worker Seeks His Safe Return from Saudi Arabia

Nizamabad: Family members of Kothapalli Ganga Reddy, who had migrated to the Gulf for work, have requested the state and central governments to ensure his safe return.

Ganga Reddy’s wife Jamuna said her husband left for Saudi Arabia last year in search of employment. She said after a few days, a representative of the company where her husband had been working informed her on phone that Ganga Reddy had lost mental balance.

Jamuna said on July 3, her husband made video call to her and attempted suicide by slitting his throat. She maintained that Ganga Reddy had resorted to the extreme step, as the Saudi Arabian company had filed cases against him.

Ganga Reddy’s wife said after the video call, she has no information about her husband.

Jamuna met TPCC NRI cell convener Sheik Chand Pasha, urging him to take the initiative for the safe return of her husband from Saudi Arabia.

It is said Ganga Reddy has been admitted to a mental hospital in Saudi Arabia after he damaged a car unmindfully.