Telangana: Welfare Schools Restructure Academics

Hyderabad: The Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TGSWREIS) has initiated a wide restructuring of its academic and residential framework, covering everything from elite coaching clusters to foundational reforms in vocational and computing education. A new redistribution strategy is in place to bring high-performing students, who have scored above 98 percent, into premier coaching institutions that provide training for IIT and NEET. Students who have scored below 90 percent are being moved to other Centres of Excellence (CoEs) that are better suited to their academic needs. This decision follows repeated feedback from teachers and principals, who reported consistent non-cooperation and weak performance in weekly tests from students who fall below the benchmark.

Alugunur CoE, which previously functioned as a co-educational campus, has now been designated as a girls’ institution. The change follows regular complaints about boys and girls sharing the same campus and a poor success rate, with only 47 percent qualifying for JEE Mains. Boys from this campus have been relocated to Gowlidoddi. To maintain regional balance, Manakonduru’s boys’ junior college has been upgraded to Premier CoE status. This decision is based on its independent 39 percent success rate in the previous year.

Nine schools have been redesignated as Foundation Academies to begin coaching students from Class VIII onwards. These institutions will deliver integrated academic and entrance exam coaching over five years. Students in these academies will be taught using specialised timetables and by teachers with additional training. They will receive digital tablets containing learning material tailored to their specific course track. Foundation campuses have been established across Alugunur, Gowlidoddi, Gachibowli, Malkajgiri, Mahendrahills, Falaknuma, Chillkur, Saroornagar, and Ibrahimpatnam, each focusing on different exams such as engineering, medicine, law, or public services. A temporary special coaching centre has been set up in Bachupalli for 750 students. Creating exclusive campuses for each track avoids the issue of sharing staff across unrelated subjects and allows teachers to focus on either engineering or medical coaching without dilution.

Vocational education is receiving a complete overhaul. Ten courses have been introduced across fifteen colleges and linked to industry bodies, government departments, and public sector undertakings. Students in these programmes will participate in on-the-job training and will be matched with specific institutions. Each student will receive practical exposure and career guidance throughout the course.

The state will also introduce a Sainik School for girls at the Jagadgirigutta campus in Ghatkesar. This follows the relocation of the Armed Forces Preparatory Degree College from Bhongir to the same site. The girls’ school is expected to accommodate 560 students and will operate alongside the newly expanded training college, which now has capacity for 2,540 students.