Telangana: Welfare Schools Launch Skill Programmes

Hyderabad: Social welfare institutions are to implement life skills-based programmes to improve the overall abilities of students, when the schools reopen next month. These activities will run for 10 months. The schedule will also include extra-curricular activities such as gardening, cooking, basic electric work, literacy events, fitness classes and mental wellness sessions.

Dr Alagu Varsini, secretary, Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TGSWREIS), said the decisions were taken for betterment of students, who hail from families with less than Rs.2 lakh annual income. She said the society was introducing 30 courses including in archaeology, tourism, anthropology and diploma courses in medicine and other subjects. Fine arts colleges will be established at the graduation level.

She noted that for the first time in the 40-year history of social welfare institutions, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy had felicitated meritorious students, which would be an inspiration for other students.

Dr Varsini said the intake for intermediate courses had been increased to 18,580 in the society’s institutions. Admissions were not invited for 12 colleges due to lack of infrastructure. Social welfare junior colleges were implementing micro management schedules for students by taking suggestions from subject experts for JEE and NEET.

As degree seats are not filled through the DOST counselling process, spot admissions will be conducted.

As part of the new calendar, students will be involved in cleaning dormitories, Dr Varsini denied allegations that students were being made do sanitation work. She said the work of cleaning dormitories was planned under the Shramdaan cleanliness drive to promote hygiene.