Telangana Welfare School Closes Admissions

Hyderabad:The Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TGSWREIS) said it had completed admissions for Classes V to IX in all its residential schools for the 2025-26 academic year, and that all seats had been filled.

The allotment was based on a merit list drawn from an entrance test held earlier this year. Marks, social category, and district-wise vacancies were considered while assigning seats. Officials said the process followed a transparent system intended to uphold equitable access.



Parents with pending issues have been asked to approach their district’s Zonal Officer. Further updates will be available through local administrative offices or the TGSWREIS website.





Manuu to accept online applications

Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University (Manuu) said it would accept online applications for admission into its merit-based courses for 2025-26 till June 19.



The courses offered include postgraduate degrees such as MA in Urdu, English, Hindi, Arabic, Persian, Translation Studies, Women Studies, Public Administration, Political Science, Islamic Studies, History, Economics, Sociology, Legal Studies, Journalism and Mass Communication, and Social Work. Science subjects like Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Botany and Zoology are also part of the list, along with MCom, and vocational options like MVoc. in Medical Lab Technology and Medical Imaging Technology.



Lateral entry into MA JMC is also open. A full-time PG diploma in Teaching English is available, in addition to four part-time PG diplomas, 10 part-time diploma courses and seven certificate programmes. Certificate, diploma and BSc courses in Fashion Technology and Interior Design are also listed. Details are available on the university portal. Queries may be sent via email or directed to the admission help desk.







ABVP Protest Against Hike In Bus Pass Fares



Hyderabad: Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) activists held a protest against the recent hike in bus pass fares, at Bus Bhavan here on Tuesday. Students gathered to demand an immediate rollback of the decision. They argued that the fare increase had placed an added financial load on young commuters, particularly those from low-income families.



ABVP city secretary, Prithvi Raj described the decision as both unfair and out of touch with students' daily struggles. He said the fare hike restricts access to education by making travel more expensive and called for a rise in the number of buses instead.



The protest ended with a collective call to make public transport accessible and affordable. Students demanded that their voices be included in any future decisions that affect their daily lives and education.





TET Exam in Telangana Begin Today

Hyderabad:The Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test (TGTET) will begin on Wednesday across 15 districts, and continue till June 30. Over nine days and 16 sessions, the test will take place across 66 centres located in Adilabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Hanumakonda, Hyderabad, Karimnagar, Khammam, Mahbubnagar, Medchal Malkajgiri, Nalgonda, Nizamabad, Peddapalli, Rangareddy, Siddipet, Suryapet and Warangal districts.



A total of 1,83,653 applications have been received. Paper I has 63,261 candidates and Paper II 1,20,392. The department of school education has stated that all arrangements have been made in coordination with concerned departments to conduct the examination without disruption.