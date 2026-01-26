Telangana Welfare Schemes Unmatched: Ponguleti

WARANGAL: Revenue minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy on Monday asserted that the Telangana government is implementing welfare schemes that are unmatched anywhere in the country, during his visit to Maripeda and Thorrur mandals in Mahbubabad district.

Addressing gatherings at various programmes, he said the government has prepared a special action plan for the comprehensive development of both rural and urban areas, with a strong focus on making farmers self-reliant.

At an event in Maripeda division, the minister distributed agricultural machinery worth ₹3 crore under the government’s farm mechanisation initiative. He said schemes such as Rythu Bhima and Rythu Bharosa were aimed at treating farmers as the backbone of the state.

He added that the government’s vision extends beyond agriculture to large-scale housing programmes and major upgrades to urban infrastructure.

Reviewing the Indiramma Housing Scheme, Srinivas Reddy said the government is providing financial assistance of ₹5 lakh to eligible beneficiaries for house construction. He said Self-Help Group (SHG) members are also being extended interest-free loans to support housing and livelihood activities.

In Thorrur, the minister inspected completed double-bedroom housing blocks and directed housing and revenue officials to expedite the allotment process to beneficiaries.

He later laid the foundation stone for infrastructure projects worth ₹15 crore in Thorrur municipality, including internal roads, drainage works and road expansion. He said the government is allocating substantial funds to ensure villages and towns are provided with amenities on par with urban centres.

Chief Minister’s adviser Vem Narendar Reddy, Government Whip Dr Jatoth Ramchander Naik, Palakurthi MLA Mamindla Yashaswini Reddy, Warangal MP Kadiyam Kavya and district collector Adwait Kumar Singh were present.