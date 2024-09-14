Extended Monsoon For Telangana, Says Weatherman

Hyderabad: Weather enthusiast T. Balaji, popularly known as the Telangana Weatherman has predicted an extended monsoon for Telangana this year, with rains likely to continue until October 20. He forecasts a series of depressions and cyclones that are expected to hit the Andhra Pradesh coast during the last week of September and the first two weeks of October.



According to Balaji, heavy rains are expected across Telangana from September 21 to October 10. Hyderabad is also expected to experience significant rainfall during this period.



EXTENDED MONSOON AHEAD

LONG RANGE FORECAST



This year will be definitely an extended monsoon for Telangana, it is very likely to continue till October 20. During Sep last week, October 1st 2 weeks series of depression and possibly cyclones will hit AP coast therefore expect lots… — Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) September 14, 2024







