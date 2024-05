7 Day IMD Forecast for Telangana

Hyderabad: The IMD Hyderabad center has issued a weather forecast for the next seven days starting today.





May 9 (Thursday): Light to moderate rain or thundershowers likely at isolated places in Telangana. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) are likely in Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Siricilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Yadadri Bhongir, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, and Kamareddy.

May 10 (Friday):Light to moderate rain or thundershowers at isolated places across Telangana. Warning for thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) in Adilabad, KomaramBheem Asifabad, and Nirmal.





May 11 (Saturday):Light to moderate rain or thundershowers at isolated places in Telangana. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) likely in Nizamabad, Peddapally, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Janagaon, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvangiri, Sangareddy, and Medak.

May 12 (Sunday): Light to moderate rain or thundershowers expected at a few places in Telangana. Warning for thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (40-50 kmph) in Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvangiri, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajigiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, and Jogulamba Gadwal.



May 13 (Monday): Light to moderate rain or thundershowers likely at isolated places in Telangana, with heavy rain possible in isolated areas. Expect thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (40-50 kmph) at isolated places.



May 14 (Tuesday): Light to moderate rain or thundershowers expected at isolated places in Telangana.



May 15 (Wednesday):Light to moderate rain or thundershowers at isolated places in Telangana.