Telangana: We-Hub Launches Pre-incubation Meet for Women

Hyderabad: WE-Hub, the government’s incubator for empowering women entrepreneurs, launched its pre-incubation programee “WE-Reach” on Thursday to support women at the early stages of their startup journey. The programme has been designed to nurture entrepreneurial potential among 120 selected rural women participants, a statement said.

Inaugurated by Hyderabad collector Harichandana Dasari, the initiative will offer comprehensive support from ideation to enterprise establishment including business skills training, financial and digital literacy, mentorship, exposure visits, and assistance with MSME formalisation.

35 Illegal Units Razed at Mailardevpally

Hyderabad: The GHMC in a major anti-encroachment operation, cleared 35 unauthorised structures that had come up on the footpaths in Mailardevpally. The drive, which began around 7.30 am, stretched from Mainarepally junction to Durganagar along Old Karnam Road, and continued till nearly 11.30 am. The demolition was carried out under tight police security. Rajendranagar circle deputy ccommissioner said the GHMC had issued notices to the encroachers in advance. :This stretch had many illegal temporary structures occupying the footpath, including flower shops, small mechanical sheds, and roadside trading stalls.” Officials warned the vendors not to reoccupy cleared spaces.

Jaideep Reddy to Take Over as Hyderabad CREDAI Chief

Hyderabad: N. Jaideep Reddy will now take over as president of Credai-Hyderabad for a two-year term on Friday. The names of the other members of the new team, including vice presidents, secretary, treasurer and joint secretary will also be announced, according to a statement from Credai (Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India.

The outgoing team comprises V. Rajashekar Reddy as Credai-Hyderabad president, B. Jagannath Rao (general secretary), Aditya Gowra (treasurer), Kothapalli Rambabu (joint secretary) and vice-presidents G. Anand Reddy and Kacham Rajeshwar.

Shinde's Shiv Sena to Fight Polls In Telangana

Hyderabad: Shiv Sena Telangana president Sinkaru Shivaji said the party would contest local elections in the state on its own. He asked party workers to strengthen the party in every village and announced that it would hold a public meeting here soon. Shivani was speaking at meeting with Shiv Sena chief and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at his home in Thane, Maharashtra. The leaders met to celebrate Shiv Sena’s Foundation Day. Shivaji said, “Shiv Sena is a party that works for the country and protects dharma. We don’t do vote-bank politics. We support strong Hindutva leadership and invite all those who want to fight for Sanatana Dharma.”

TUTF Demands Promotions for Eligible Teachers

Hyderabad: The Telangana United Teachers Federation (TUTF) met the new commissioner and director of school education Naveen Nicholas to present a list of grievances affecting teaching staff in government schools. Among their foremost demands was the immediate promotion of eligible teachers to fill vacancies in headmaster and school assistant positions. They also drew attention to long-pending medical reimbursement claims and requested an end to delays in processing them.

TUTF president Ramineni Venkateswarlu, accompanied by general secretary Lachchimalla Venkanna, handed over a union diary after formally welcoming the officer.

The delegation raised concerns about administrative vacancies and stated that the roles of mandal and district education officers should be held by regular officers, not temporary appointees, to ensure continuity. Another pressing issue involved unpaid scavenger bills from the previous academic year. The federation asked that these dues be cleared and that this year’s funds be directly deposited into the Amma Adarsh School Committee accounts.

As many schools now hold digital equipment such as computers and televisions, the teachers’ body sought the appointment of night watchmen for basic security. They pointed out irregularities in the payment of wages to mid-day meal workers and pressed for monthly disbursement without disruption. The need to appoint educational volunteers in schools that are understaffed was also mentioned.

Members of the delegation asked the commissioner to review last year’s work adjustment orders and return teachers to their original postings if student strength had increased there. The Federation said this issue required immediate correction.

FDDI Announces AIST 2025 Results

Hyderabad: The Footwear Design and Development Institute (FDDI) has declared the results of its all-India selection test, and opened admissions into its UG and PG programmes. Students who cleared the entrance test can take part in the online counselling process, which will continue until June 28.

Seat allotments are scheduled to begin from July 4. Selected candidates have a ten-day window to complete fee payments. The semester fee must be submitted between July 4 and July 15. Classes for the new academic session are set to begin on July 21.

General category applicants are required to pay `25,000 to confirm participation in counselling. Of this, `10,000 counts as a non-refundable registration fee while `15,000 goes towards the semester fee and is refundable if no seat is allotted, according to FDDI’s withdrawal policy.

Reserved category candidates, including SC, ST, OBC (non-creamy layer), PwD and EWS, will need to pay `10,000, of which `5,000 will be refunded under the same policy.

Courses offered include BDes, BBA, MDes and MBA in areas such as footwear, fashion, retail, leather, and lifestyle product design across all FDDI campuses.

Adivi Sesh Backs PETA Expose, Wants All Animals Rescued

Hyderabad: Actor and director Adivi Sesh has written to Dr Abhijit Mitra, chairman of the Committee for Control and Supervision of Experiments on Animals (CCSEA), asking that all animals held by Palamur Biosciences Pvt Ltd. be rescued and provided new homes. His letter follows a whistleblower-led exposé by PETA India that revealed alleged abuse of beagles, rhesus macaques and minipigs at the drug-testing facility.

The CCSEA, a central government body, has constituted an emergency committee to inspect the premises following the PETA India report.

“I earnestly urge you to stop Palamur Biosciences Pvt Ltd from using or breeding animals and to take steps to ensure the surviving animals are sent to loving homes and reputed sanctuaries,” Shesh wrote, adding, “The world is moving away from the use of animals in experiments and toward modern non-animal means, and so must we.”

On Wednesday, the Boothpur police registereda a first information report (FIR) against Palamur Biosciences Pvt. Ltd citing killing and maiming of animals in the company’s custody, causing irreversible damage and violating protocols notified by the Animal Welfare Board of India.

PETA India’s investigation, released last week, describes overcrowding, violent handling, untreated injuries and unlawful killings. Beagles were crammed into cages in groups of three or four despite the space being designed for two. Dogs fought over food and space, which led to torn ears and infected wounds that, according to whistleblowers, were left untreated. Staff reportedly kicked the animals and slammed cage doors on them. Some dogs were said to have suffered fractures.

PETA India has filed complaints with the CCSEA, Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation and the National GLP Compliance Monitoring Authority. The group is seeking cancellation of Palamur’s licence, prosecution of those responsible and rehabilitation of surviving animals.