Telangana Waqf Board Yet to Begin Geo-Tagging Waqf Properties

Hyderabad: The Telangana Waqf Board is yet to begin geo-tagging waqf properties on the UMEED portal, which the Central government launched following the implementation of the Waqf Amendment Act. The board said it is waiting for the Supreme Court’s verdict.

The Unified-waqf Management, Empowerment, Efficiency and Development (UMEED) will serve as a centralised digital platform for real time uploading, verification, and monitoring of waqf properties.

Telangana Waqf Board chairman Azmattullah Husseini said the Centre should have waited until the Supreme Court verdict on the Waqf Amendment Act. “We are waiting for the Supreme Court decision as the state government is against the new Wakf Amendment Act and a majority of the Muslim community is opposing it.”

He said right now we do not have clarity on which lands have to be mapped. “We have sent a few objections to the central government.”

He said there is no clarity on which lands need to be uploaded, as many properties have been waqf-by-user in nature for centuries. While many of them lack documentary evidence, some are under litigation. So there is no clarity if disputed properties too need to be mapped.

Three officials from the state waqf board went for the training conducted by the Centre for handling the portal.

An official from the Waqf board said, “Lack of coordination between the chief executive officer, Waqf board chairman and members is responsible for delays in the decision-making process on various issues. Important decisions are kept pending as no board meeting was held after October 2024.”