Telangana Waqf board opposes the demolition of religious structures for highway expansion.

A meeting was held on Wednesday at the Waqf Board office, by Syed Azmatullah Husseni, chairman of the Telangana Waqf Board. Officials from the revenue department, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and police authorities attended the discussion.

During the meeting, the chairman objected to the removal of religious sites in the name of development. He noted that demolishing Waqf properties would violate the Waqf Act, 1995 and the Places of Worship Act, 1991. He urged officials to explore alternative solutions without disturbing these structures.

The Waqf Board also expressed concern that district authorities often proceed with development projects without consulting them in advance. Despite repeated requests to protect religious sites, the board claimed that such matters are usually not brought to their attention until demolition plans are already in progress.

After detailed discussions, it was agreed that no further action would be taken until the state government intervenes. A joint inspection of the affected sites will be conducted after the holy month of Ramzan, led by the Chairman of the Waqf Board and officials from the concerned departments.



