Telangana Waqf Board Hails SC Interim Order

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Waqf Board has welcomed the Supreme Court’s interim order on the Waqf Amendment Act, 2025. Board chairman Syed Azmathullah Hussaini termed it a “partial victory” and thanked the court and those who fought for it.

He said granting district collectors powers over Waqf institutions could have created problems. While the apex court did not stay the provision allowing non-Muslims to be appointed as CEOs, Hussaini suggested that Muslims be given preference. He also said the board would continue to challenge the clause requiring land donors to prove five years of practising Islam. Hussaini opposed the inclusion of non-Muslims as members of Waqf bodies. “When Muslims are not part of other religious boards, appointing non-Muslims in Waqf is unfair,” he said.

He announced a statewide campaign to update Waqf records on the UMEED portal, in consultation with legal experts and community leaders.

Board member Abul Fateh Syed Bandagi Badsha Quadri said the interim order required further study. “Waqf lands will always remain Waqf; their status cannot be changed,” he said, warning land grabbers and urging muttawalis to begin updating records.

Quadri also called on managing committees to register their titles with the authorities and upload them on the portal. He added that delays have persisted due to the absence of a CEO, but expressed hope that appointing an official with revenue experience would bring efficiency.