Telangana: Villagers Up in Arms Against Ethanol Factory in Area

Adilabad: About 2,000 villagers, many of them women, from Dilawarpur mandal protested on Friday against the proposed ethanol factory in their area and urged the government to halt its construction in Nirmal district. They said the proposed factory would pollute their agricultural land and groundwater, threaten wildlife, and contaminate the Godavari River.

The protesters, from Dilawarpur and Gundampalli, were participating in a meeting under the banner of ‘Praja Galam,’ where they pledged to continue their agitation until the government cancelled permission for the proposed factory.

Telangana Jana Samiti MLC Prof. M. Kodandaram, TPJAC member Kanneganti Ravi, Progressive Organisation for Women’s president V. Sandhya, and local farmers participated.

Prof. Kodandaram stated that he would bring the issue to the attention of the state government and work towards resolving it. Sandhya criticised the government for prioritising the construction of an ethanol factory over the establishment of educational institutions and medical colleges, Kanneganti Ravi added that the proposed factory would be harmful to the local population and adversely affect agriculture.

Former sarpanch Veeresh, Ethanol Factory Vyathireka committee member Sappala Ravi, and Left leaders Katla Rajanna and Nandi Ramaiah were also present at the meeting.