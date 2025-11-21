Probe Jihadi Mafia in Telugu Film Industry: Telangana VHP

Hyderabad: Taking strong exception to the filmmaker SS Rajamouli's remark about Lord Hanuman at the title launch of his new film ‘Varanasi’ recently, the Telangana unit of VHP demanded a comprehensive probe into the funds of mafia in the film industry.

In a post on X, VHP national spokesperson Ravinuthala Shashidhar said, "Rajamouli doesn't even have the heart to apologize for the mistake he committed because of money he is having apart from ego and arrogance. If you watch Lanka Dahan scenes, wouldn't you develop faith in Hanumanthudu? Rajamouli,” he asked.



A comprehensive investigation should be conducted into the funds of the Jihadi mafia in the Telugu film industry. Shashidhar further stated that the VHP would intensify the campaign against the filmmaker if fails to tender an unconditional apology.



The remarks made by the filmmaker was nothing but resorting to cultural jihad, he explained, demanding that the filmmaker must use the names of holy places to derive mileage from it.