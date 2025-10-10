Telangana V&E Seizes 569 Quintals of PDS Rice in Sangareddy

Hyderabad: Officials of Vigilance and Enforcement (V&E) along with the local police intercepted two lorries that were diverting 569 quintals of Public Distribution System (PDS) rice in Sangareddy district.

The lorries’ along with drivers were handed over to the Deputy Tahsildar, Civil Supplies, for registering cases under Section 6A of Essential Commodities Act-1955, with instructions to file criminal cases by the local police, against transporters and drivers of lorries.

In a separate development, the department along with the officials of Mines and RTA departments conducted surprise route checks at Gandimaisamma cross roads in Bachupally, Miyapur X Road and surrounding areas, and intercepted vehicles.

Fifteen each cases were booked under Motor Vehicles (MV) and Mines Acts, and two cases were booked under GST Act. The total tax levied was Rs.6.63 lakh

The department said it is committed to ensure prevention of leakage of public revenue and misuse of the government funds and natural resources and urged the public to share information with it for any irregularities or misuse of government funds or resources.