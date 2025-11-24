Telangana V&E Notices Expired Fire Extinguishers, Dysfunctional Emergency Doors in Buses

Hyderabad: The Telangana Vigilance and Enforcement (V&E), Telangana, successfully conducted a two-days State-wide special drive of general vehicle checks from November 22 to 23. The drive is aimed at curbing revenue leakage to the government under evasion of GST, seigniorage of minor minerals, agriculture market fee etc., as part of enforcement work.

Alongside revenue safeguarding, the drive placed strong emphasis on the fitness and safety of passenger vehicles, ensuring an accident-free secured journey for the public. With the coordinated efforts of seven regional V&E units and 30 dedicated teams, strategic locations across the State were identified to monitor passenger vehicle (buses) movement along with regular vehicles movement.

Further, officials from Transport, Mines, Commercial Taxes, Agriculture Marketing and Forest Departments joined the V&E teams on field and carried out comprehensive checks of the vehicles with focus on fitness, emergency exits, fire safety, unauthorized alterations, and compliance with transport permits.

During the drive, V&E teams also interacted directly with the passengers, who expressed satisfaction and confidence in the department's proactive measures, appreciating the emphasis on ensuring a safe and secure journey. Many passengers hoped such checks could be taken up regularly to further strengthen public trust.

As part of the enforcement action, officials verified 2623 vehicles, seized 195 vehicles and imposed penalties of Rs.37.45 lakh for violations of transport rules. In addition, 1.23 vehicles were seized for defaulting amounts under the Mining Act, GST Act, Agriculture Market Fee and other applicable laws, with penalties of Rs.40.96 lakh, thereby reinforcing the department's commitment to vigilance, transparency, and public safety, according to Shikha Goel, Director-General of V&E department.

During the passenger vehicle checking, various violations were identified like use of expired fire extinguishers, lack of first aid kits, non functioning of emergency doors, lack of awareness to passengers on emergency exits, carrying of commercial goods against permits, increasing seating capacity increased without valid permits etc., under Motor Vehicle Act, affecting passenger safety.

Evasion of seigniorage fee of minor minerals, evasion of GST on various items like iron scrap etc., evasion of agriculture market fee for various products was also noticed during the check on goods carrying vehicles.

The V&E department is committed to safety of passengers and also ensuring prevention of leakage of Public Revenue, misuse of Government Funds and Natural Resources. The public is requested to share information with the V&E Department for any irregularities or misuse of government funds or resources on toll-free number 14432.