Telangana Varsity Body Meets CM for Resolving Pending Issues

Hyderabad: The executive committee of Telangana All University Teachers' Association (TAUTA), led by its president Professor G. Mallesham, met Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and principal secretary, of education, Burra Venkatesam, and raised critical issues faced by the state universities and also proposed solutions to such issues.

Members of the TAUTA delegation also urged the government to enhance the retirement age to 65 years that too in commensurate with the UGC guidelines. Besides, they called for the settlement of outstanding dues under the RSP-2016 (UGC) guidelines.

The association also emphasised the urgent need for faculty recruitment across all universities and requested the extension of health card benefits to all university employees.

In addition to these, TAUTA also brought to the notice other issues such as pending CAS promotions in Telangana universities, regularisation of UGC/AICTE guidelines, and the need for CPS/OPS compliance at Osmania University.

After the meeting, the association members said the chief minister’s response was positive and the CM acknowledged the importance of resolving these issues on a priority basis.

Professor Ch Srinivas, general secretary Dr Chalamalla Venkateshwarlu, vice president (working) professor Saraswathamma (TMV) and professor B. Mangu (OU), among others, were present at the meeting.