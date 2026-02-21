Telangana Urges Centre to Sanction 3 Lakh Rural Houses Under PMAY-G

Hyderabad: Housing minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy on Saturday urged the Centre to sanction three lakh houses for rural poor in Telangana under the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G) in the upcoming financial year 2026-27. Making the request, Srinivas Reddy told Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan that Telangana had not been allocated a single rural house under PMAY-G over 12 years, resulting in a huge unmet demand for housing.

Srinivas Reddy, during his meeting with Chouhan, who was on a visit to the city, submitted a representation highlighting the state’s housing requirements. Srinivas Reddy alleged that the previous BRS government neglected housing construction and failed to secure central assistance for the rural poor.

Srinivas Reddy said that, following the directions of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, the state government had been repeatedly requesting the Centre for rural housing allocations over the past two years but had not received a positive response.

During the meeting, Srinivas Reddy explained that the Congress government had prioritised housing for the poor and set a target of providing houses to all eligible beneficiaries within three years. Nearly four lakh Indiramma houses had been sanctioned this year, he said, adding that Central assistance would significantly accelerate the programme.

He informed the Union minister that Telangana was not part of PMAY-G 1.0 earlier but officially joined PMAY-G 2.0 after the Congress government took office in Telangana in December 2023, in accordance with guidelines of the Union rural development ministry. Although the Union Cabinet approved PMAY-G 2.0 in August 2024 and decided to sanction houses on a saturation basis after updating the Awaas+ survey, allocations for 2024-25 and 2025-26 were made to other states based on older data, while Telangana had no pending data as it was not part of the earlier phase.

The Telangana government subsequently conducted a comprehensive door-to-door survey and prepared a database of eligible beneficiaries. As per Central guidelines, another survey using the Awaas+ 2024 mobile application identified 11.57 lakh eligible rural families in Telangana.

In view of the accumulated housing demand over the past decade, Srinivas Reddy requested the Centre to sanction three lakh houses in the current financial year 2025-26 and an additional two lakh houses in 2026-27. He expressed hope that the Centre would respond positively and support the state’s efforts to provide safe and dignified housing to poor families and fulfil their dream of owning a house.