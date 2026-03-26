Telangana Urges Centre for 2 Lakh Tonne Monthly Urea Ahead of Kharif 2026

Hyderabad: Agriculture minister Tummala Nageswara Rao urged Union minister for chemicals and fertilizers J.P. Nadda to allot two lakh tonnes of urea per month for the first three months (April to June) to the State for the upcoming Kharif season to help build an adequate buffer stock ahead of peak demand from July to August.

He also urged the Centre to increase the allocation for the State from the current 10 lakh tonnes to 11.50 lakh tonnes for the coming Kharif season, citing a shift by farmers from cotton to maize cultivation as well as lower buffer stocks in the State.

During the phone call with the Union minister, Nageswara Rao also pressed for higher allocations from the Ramagundam Fertilisers and Chemicals Limited plant to ensure uninterrupted operations. He flagged a shortfall of about 0.65 lakh tonnes against the 1.34-lakh-tonne quota in March due to reduced domestic output from Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited (RCF), Krishak Bharati Cooperative Limited (KRIBHCO) and Ramagundam Fertilisers and Chemicals Limited (RFCL).

Nageswara Rao briefed Nadda on Telangana’s urea booking app, which allows farmers to check real-time availability and book urea online, reducing queues and curbing black marketing and hoarding. Nadda expressed satisfaction with the app’s performance and indicated that its model could be examined for a pan-India rollout. He also assured that the Centre would ensure Telangana receives its required urea without any supply disruptions.