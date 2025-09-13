Telangana: Urea Distribution Begins in Villages

Adilabad: The state government is allocating urea to meet farmers’ demand across various parts of the erstwhile Adilabad district. As many as 1,000 metric tons have been allotted for the Sirpur (T) Assembly constituency.

The urea is being transported in rakes from Dhamra port in Odisha, taking four to five days to reach either Adilabad or Mancherial railway stations. Since there is no rake point at Kagaznagar, additional time is required to move the bags from Mancherial to Kagaznagar.

Sirpur (T) MLA Palvai Harish Babu is personally monitoring the distribution of urea based on tokens issued to farmers. On Saturday, he supervised the distribution at Balaji Anukoda in Chinthalamanepalli, Elakapalli in Penchikalpet, and Jambuga in Kagaznagar. Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, he said that 300 metric tons have already been received out of the 1,000 metric tons allotted to his constituency.

He explained that farmers are being given two to four bags of urea depending on their requirement and landholding. He also noted that 600 metric tons have reached Adilabad railway station, and another 100 metric tons are expected at Mancherial soon. Distribution is being handled through Primary Agriculture Cooperative Societies (PACS), with agriculture extension officers monitoring the process. The stock is being redistributed to villages by lorries based on demand. Large numbers of farmers are waiting at distribution centres for their supply.

MLA Harish Babu said he has spoken to agriculture commissioner Dr Gopi, requesting additional urea for Sirpur (T) to address the shortage, especially as demand is higher from cotton farmers compared to paddy growers. He also appealed to farmers to use Nano urea alongside conventional urea to help bridge the gap.

Meanwhile, labour minister Gaddam Vivek stated that efforts are underway to secure more urea for Mancherial district, where demand is particularly high. He said additional stock will be supplied in special rakes and distributed to farmers soon. Vivek added that he has spoken to agriculture minister Tummala Nageshwar Rao, apprised him of the situation, and requested further allocation for Mancherial.