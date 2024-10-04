Telangana: Uproar over goddess idoldressed in a gown

Hyderabad: Devotees at Nimishambika Temple in Boduppal expressed their anger on Friday after the presiding deity was found dressed in a gown instead of a traditional sari for the ongoing Navaratri celebrations.



This decision by the priests was questioned by the devotees for its appropriateness. They said the goddess is revered in the form of Bala Tripura Sundari.

A video of a heated argument between the devotees and the priests, and the latter defending their choice of attire, quickly went viral online. Medipally police confirmed that no formal complaint was registered.

Six arrested for land grab



Six members of a gang were arrested on Friday for alleged forgery of official documents, including a fake death certificate, to illegally grab land, the Jeedimetla police said.

The accused wedre identified as Nagireddy Komala Kumari, Padmaja Reddy, Gaganam Narendra, V. Ravi Shankar, M. Harish, and R. Karunakar. The police was acting on a complaint from one Lendyala Suresh, that his plot in Subhashnagar in Quthbullapur was being encroached upon and fake documents were produced against him.

Police said Padmaja paid Karunakar and gave him `3.5 lakh for the fake papers, to encroach on Suresh’s land. Apart from, creating fake land papers, the gang also created a fake death certificate of Suresh. “They created legal heir certificates for Ravi Shankar and his son. With the help of Harish and Aadhaar centre worker Narendra, they created fake Aadhaar cards,” Jeedimetla inspector G. Mallesh said.

On February 22, 2023 at Quthbullapur sub-registrar office, using these fake documents, Ravi Shankar and Padmaja got the land registered on her sister Nagireddy Komala's name.