Telangana Unveils First Tourism Policy

Hyderabad: In a recent Cabinet meeting, the Telangana government approved its first tourism policy since its formation, aiming for large-scale development over the next five years. The Tourism Policy 2025-30 will establish 27 special tourism zones across the state and improve facilities to boost visitor numbers.

The policy is expected to attract investments worth Rs 15,000 crore, which will help develop tourism infrastructure and promote heritage and nature-based attractions in the state. The policy is also projected to generate around three lakh jobs in the tourism sector.

Announcing the policy, revenue minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy said, "Our government is committed to making Telangana a prime tourist destination. We are focusing on modernising sites, improving connectivity, and offering incentives to investors."

As part of efforts to place Telangana on the global tourism map, Hyderabad will host the Miss World 2025 pageant in May, with contestants from 140 countries. The Cabinet has directed officials to ensure security, accommodation and transport arrangements for the event.