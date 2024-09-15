 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Telangana: Unclaimed bag near Revanth Reddy's house creates tension

Telangana
DC Web Desk
15 Sep 2024 10:36 AM GMT
On noticing it, the chief security wing officials seized the bag and began inspecting it
Telangana: Unclaimed bag near Revanth Reddys house creates tension
x
On information to the higher officials, the police strengthened the security at the CM's residence. — Internet

Hyderabad: An unclaimed bag near Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy's house in Jubilee Hills created tension among the security personnel deployed at the spot for sometime.

On noticing it, the chief security wing officials seized the bag and began inspecting it.

On information to the higher officials, the police strengthened the security at the CM's residence.

Later, the police cordoned off the premises and took control of the area.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
revanth reddy jubilee hills house revanth reddy house unclaimed bag 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
DC Web Desk
About the AuthorDC Web Desk

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X
    sidekick