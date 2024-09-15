Telangana: Unclaimed bag near Revanth Reddy's house creates tension
On noticing it, the chief security wing officials seized the bag and began inspecting it
Hyderabad: An unclaimed bag near Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy's house in Jubilee Hills created tension among the security personnel deployed at the spot for sometime.
On noticing it, the chief security wing officials seized the bag and began inspecting it.
On information to the higher officials, the police strengthened the security at the CM's residence.
Later, the police cordoned off the premises and took control of the area.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
